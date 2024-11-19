Comedian Yash Rathi asked to end show at IIT Bhilai over vulgarity; embarrassed professor covers ears (WATCH)

A standup comedy organised at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bhilai in Chhattisgarh turned embarrassing for the organisers as comedian Yash Rathi uttered slangs and expletives in Hindi leaving the students, staff members and visitors shocked.

The annual cultural fest Mirage at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhilai in Chhattisgarh took an unexpected turn when a stand-up comedy performance by Yash Rathi turned into embarrassment. Rathi's use of Hindi slangs and expletives shocked the audience, which included students, professors, families, and visitors.

A video of Yash Rathi's standup comedy went viral on social media where he's seen addressing the audience and using vulgar language leaving the guests/ professors covering their ears with hands to avoid embarrassment. Some even chose to leave the venue.

Also read: 'Debt-trap, won't get jobs': Woman says Indian students doing Masters in US falling for scam, raises concern

A member of the organizing committee intervened, approached Rathi on stage, asking him to terminate his act.

Speaking to The Times of India, attendees described the incident as “deeply uncomfortable,” especially given the presence of children and families. “It was shocking to witness such an act at a reputed institution like IIT-Bhilai,” a guest remarked.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, National Students' Union of India, and Karni Sena, lodged formal complaints with IIT-Bhilai’s management and the police. “Several outfits have objected to the script and language used by Yash Rathi in public during the fest. We are investigating the matter, and an FIR will be lodged if necessary,” said Durg district Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla, reported Times of India.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bhilai’s management swiftly distanced itself from the incident. “The performance was immediately stopped once vulgar language was noticed,” read a letter addressed to the SP by the institution. Director Rajiv Prakash expressed concern over the damage to the institute’s reputation and initiated an inquiry, appointing a committee of three professors to determine how Rathi was invited and vetted for the event.

This is not the first time Yash Rathi has courted controversy. Earlier this year, he was booked by Dehradun police for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Lord Ram during a show.

Latest Videos