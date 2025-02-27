With aim to retain 'wealthy Indians', Trump unveils gold card, says US wants productive people | WATCH

Trump has introduced a new 'gold card' visa program, offering a potential pathway to US citizenship for a $5 million investment. The initiative, intended to replace the existing EB-5 visa, is expected to benefit Indian graduates and wealthy investors.

'Want productive people': Trump unveils $5 mn 'gold card', aims to retain Indian talent and investors ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has introduced a new 'gold card' visa program, offering a potential pathway to US citizenship for a $5 million investment. The initiative, intended to replace the existing EB-5 visa, is expected to benefit Indian graduates and wealthy investors while generating substantial revenue for the country.

Speaking at his first cabinet meeting of his second term on Thursday, Trump emphasized that the program would enable American companies to hire Indian graduates from US universities, addressing long-standing immigration challenges that force skilled professionals to leave the country after completing their studies.

"A person comes from India, China, Japan, or many other places, attends Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, or other top institutions, and then receives job offers. But those offers are rescinded because they don’t know if they can stay in the country," Trump said. He noted that many such graduates return to their home countries and build successful businesses, creating thousands of jobs overseas instead of contributing to the US economy. "We want people who are productive," he added.

Also read: Donald Trump on his $5 million 'Gold Card' visa idea: 'It will sell like crazy'

The gold card visa aligns with global trends, as several countries, including Portugal, offer investment-based residency programs. Under Trump’s plan, wealthy individuals investing $5 million could secure a path to US citizenship. He believes the program will be in high demand, stating, "If we sell a million, that’s $5 trillion dollars," suggesting the revenue could help reduce national debt.

The new visa system will replace the EB-5 program, which currently grants residency to investors who put at least $1 million into job-creating businesses. Trump argues that the gold card will be more attractive to affluent individuals who can contribute significantly to the US economy. "They’ll be successful, spend a lot of money, pay taxes, and employ many people. We think it’s going to be extremely successful," he said.

Trump expressed confidence in the marketability of the program, saying, "I happen to think it’ll sell like crazy. It’s a market. But we’ll know very soon." While Congress determines citizenship qualifications, Trump asserted that the gold card initiative would not require congressional approval.

Also read: 'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH)

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, also present at the meeting, confirmed that the gold card visa would replace the EB-5 program but provided few specifics. He criticized the current EB-5 system as "poorly overseen and poorly executed," adding that the new system would ensure that applicants are "wonderful world-class global citizens."

Details regarding eligibility criteria, restrictions, and the number of visas to be issued remain unclear. However, the shift is expected to have a significant impact, especially as the EB-5 program saw a record issuance of over 12,000 visas in the fiscal year 2024. The proposed gold card visa could mark a major shift in US immigration policy, particularly for high-skilled Indian professionals and wealthy investors seeking long-term opportunities in the country.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

South Korea spy agency says North Korea sent more troops to Russia in latest deployment against Ukraine dmn

South Korea spy agency says North Korea sent more troops to Russia in latest deployment against Ukraine

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi vkp

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pakistan at UN, says its in no position to lecture anr

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH) shk

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Recent Videos

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon
'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

'Go and Buy': Trump Shares his 'Gold Card' Visa Plan

Video Icon