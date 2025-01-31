'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA

India is working with the US on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, convicted in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his appeal, Rana's extradition to India is expected. The attacks killed 164 people, with over 300 injured.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed on Friday that India is actively working with the United States on the procedural issues for the early extradition of Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Jaiswal said that following the US Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Rana’s plea, it appeared that his appeal had been rejected. "You would have seen that on January 21, the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused. With that, it seems that his appeal in the matter has been dismissed. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," Jaiswal stated.



On January 28, the US State Department also addressed the matter, revealing that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Rana’s extradition. A spokesperson from the department stated that the US has long supported India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice. "Because of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the spokesperson said. "We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice."

Tahawwur Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks, is now likely to be extradited to India. The attacks, which took place on November 26, 2008, resulted in the deaths of 164 people and left over 300 injured. Rana's co-conspirator, David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities, was involved in the planning of the attacks and played a key role in implicating Rana.



Rana's legal battle had previously led to the US Supreme Court’s ruling. On January 21, the court denied a writ of certiorari petition filed by Rana, which sought to prevent his extradition to India. This writ, filed in November 2024, was against an earlier decision of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

The 26/11 attacks, which targeted Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel, led to the deaths of 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners. The attack remains one of the most devastating terrorist assaults in India’s history, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

