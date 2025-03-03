BREAKING: Suicide bomber targets convoy of Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, casualties feared
A suicide bomber struck a convoy of the Pakistani security forces in the Kalat city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Monday. A convoy of the Frontier Corps (FC) was targeted in which a senior Pakistani Army official was traveling, reports suggest.
More details on casualties are awaited.