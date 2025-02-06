S Jaishankar meets PM Modi after deportation of Indian immigrants from US

External Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday morning met PM Modi amid deportation of Indians who had entered US illegally. A US plane with Indian immigrants had landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

External Minister S Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the deportation of 104 Indians from the US for illegal entry.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the treatment of deported individuals, many of whom were reportedly sent back on a military aircraft and in handcuffs.

Jaishankar is likely to give his statement in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the US.

While the US maintains its right to deport illegal immigrants, and India is obligated to accept them once their identities are verified, the manner of their return has sparked criticism. Officials are expected to discuss diplomatic responses and measures to ensure more humane treatment in future deportations.

