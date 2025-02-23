'Parag got nothing done, was fired': Elon Musk jabs ex-Twitter CEO amid report or resign order; SEE viral post

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk took a swipe at former Twitter (now X) CEO Parag Agrawal, whom he ousted in 2022 after acquiring the social media platform.

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk took a swipe at former Twitter (now X) CEO Parag Agrawal, whom he ousted in 2022 after acquiring the social media platform. The Tesla CEO reacted to a post on X that referenced his past skepticism over Agrawal’s contributions.

The post Musk responded to read as, "DOGE: Almost three years ago Elon Musk asked Parag Agrawal what he got done last week. Now he's asking every federal worker the same question.” Quoting the statement, Musk doubled down, writing, “Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired.”

Musk's remarks come amid a growing controversy surrounding his latest move in government oversight. Under his leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently issued a directive mandating that all federal employees justify their work or face potential termination.

According to a Bloomberg report, an email was circulated among federal employees, instructing them to submit a detailed list of their weekly accomplishments- copying their direct manager. The deadline for compliance was set for Monday at 11.59 pm in Washington.

Musk’s 'efficiency' drive at Trump’s request?

The timing of Musk’s directive has raised eyebrows, as it closely follows former US President Donald Trump’s recent praise of the billionaire’s actions. Trump had remarked, “Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive.” Musk later asserted that the directive was implemented at Trump's request.

However, legal experts have pointed out a glaring issue—Musk, as a special government adviser, lacks the authority to terminate federal employees.

The policy has triggered fierce resistance from federal workers and labor unions. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest union representing federal employees, has vowed to oppose any unjust dismissals.

AFGE’s national president, Everett Kelley, didn’t hold back in his criticism of Musk and Trump, asserting that the directive reflects their “utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people.”

