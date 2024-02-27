Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video

    In a surprising move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has thrown verbal punches at the Congress party, branding them as "corrupt," even after the finalization of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The unexpected criticism adds a twist to the political dynamics in the future of the alliance.

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at alliance partner Congress at the News 9 Global Summit on Tuesday leaving political watchers confused. Bhagwant Mann who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fortified their alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Despite a dispute in the seat-sharing formula, AAP and Congress decided to get together and set their differences aside to take on their common enemy - Narendra Modi (BJP). Within just a few days of the AAP and Congress alliance, cracks have started appearing courtesy of some public statements.

    While speaking on the News9 Global Summit, the Punjab Chief Minister was asked by the anchors, “Is Congress an honest party? Bhagwant Mann's reply stumped everyone in the news event as he said Congress is a corrupt party. The 50-year-old justified his point by claiming the big scams Congress did while in power.

    He also revealed that the ancestors were victims of Congress rule for 60 years. The infighting among the I.N.D.I.A alliance has been going on ever since the alliance was launched last year. Despite sweeping differences, the Congress and Samajwadi Party forced an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

    Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Rahul Gandhi's Congress agreed on a 4-3 seat-sharing formula. However, despite the alliance coming into the picture in Delhi, there are a lot of challenges ahead with the functioning of the alliance. Uniting both party workers who have been fighting each other for almost a decade will be the biggest challenge on the ground.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia avv

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine snt

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia 'must win' war in embarrassing gaffe (WATCH) avv

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia 'must win' war in embarrassing gaffe (WATCH)

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade avv

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade

    Dutch drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi sentenced to life in prison in landmark Marengo trial snt

    Dutch drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi sentenced to life in prison in landmark Marengo trial

    Recent Stories

    cricket WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark AJR

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark

    cricket Fit-again Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals osf

    Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia avv

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine snt

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon