'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

During U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's final press conference, independent journalist Sam Husseini was forcibly removed after questioning the Biden administration's actions and policies regarding the ongoing 15-month conflict in Gaza. Husseini challenged Blinken as he defended the administration's stance on the war.

'You're a monster, Secretary of genocide': Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken's farewell speech (WATCH)

"Everyone from Amnesty International to the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is saying Israel is doing genocide and extermination, and you're telling me to respect the process?" Husseini asked Blinken.

"Criminal… Why aren't you in The Hague?," he added.

Shortly after the confrontation, security personnel forcibly removed Husseini from the conference room.

"Get your hands off me. Get your hands off me. Get your hands off me. Answer a damn question. You know about the Hannibal Directive? You know about Israel's nuclear weapons? Everybody from the ICJ. I was sitting here quietly, and now I'm being manhandled by two or three people," Husseini said as he was escorted out of by the security.

"You pontificate about a free press? You are hurting me. I am asking questions after being told by Matt Miller that he will not answer my questions until I ask. Wasn't the point of the May 31 statement to block the ICJ orders? He blocked the ICJ orders," he added.

This incident follows days after Blinken was interrupted during his farewell speech by a protester, who criticized the Biden administration for its alleged support of Israeli actions against the Palestinian people.

“You will forever be known as bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide.The blood of innocent civilians, of children is on your hands," the protestor said.

"You have no compassion, You are a monster," she added.

During his farewell remarks to the employees, Blinken said, "Now, this is a time of transition. And when we talk about transitions, sometimes we talk about passing the baton. That's what I'll be doing, but that's not what most of you will be doing. Most of you come Monday, you will keep running. And what gives me more confidence than anything else is to know that that's exactly what you'll do."

"I return to the highest calling in a democracy, that of being a private citizen. I'll no longer have the privilege of leading this institution. But I want you to know I'll be its champion - I will be your champion - forever. You, the custodians of the power and the promise of American diplomacy," he added.

