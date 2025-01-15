'You're a monster, Secretary of genocide': Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken's farewell speech (WATCH)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced backlash during his farewell address as a protester accused him of enabling Israel's alleged atrocities against Palestinians, labelling him "secretary of genocide." Blinken defended the Biden administration's efforts to protect civilians, provide humanitarian aid, and plan Gaza's post-war future, while ceasefire talks showed cautious progress.

'Secretary of Genocide': US Secretary Blinken criticized over Israel-Palestine conflict during farewell speech vkp
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced strong criticism during his farewell address on Tuesday when a protester accused him and President Joe Biden's administration of enabling alleged atrocities by Israel against Palestinians.  

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Blinken is seen remaining calm as the protester interrupted him mid-speech. The protester accused him of having "blood on his hands" and labelled him "bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide."

“You will forever be known as bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide. The blood of innocent civilians, of children, is on your hands,” the protester is heard shouting. She went on to call him a "monster" and accused him of lacking compassion.  

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Blinken responded with a smile, asking the protester to allow him to share his views. “So we continue,” he remarked, as the individual was escorted out of the venue.  

During his speech, Blinken addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza and outlined the Biden administration’s efforts to manage the situation. He stated that the outgoing administration had prepared a roadmap for a post-war Gaza scenario to ensure continuity for the incoming government of President-elect Donald Trump, should a ceasefire be achieved.  

Blinken, who has consistently supported Israel, reiterated the US position that its ally's actions do not constitute genocide. He added that Washington had been urging Israel to take more measures to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.  

Nvidia Falls Pre-Market After Biden Administration Announces 'AI Diffusion' Rule: Retail Gets More Bearish or Retail Sentiment Sours

“For many months, we’ve been working intensely with our partners to develop a detailed post-conflict plan that would allow Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza, prevent Hamas from regaining control, and ensure governance, security, and reconstruction for the area,” Blinken said.  

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas stretches into its 15th month, diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire are reportedly nearing fruition. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday, stating, “We believe that we are at the final stages, but until we have an announcement—there will be no announcement.”  

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

Russia urges Pakistan to 'join hands' with India to combat terrorism; backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC seat shk

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

BREAKING: TikTok prepares for shutdown of operations in US this Sunday: Report shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

