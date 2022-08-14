Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral

    Terrifying video from Karnataka's Mandya has emerged on social media. The CCTV footage shows a woman saving her kid from a cobra in the nick of time. 

    Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral
    India, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    A mother's love is truly priceless in our nature. We've all seen videos of humans and animals depicting unconditional love. A video of a mother displaying her bravery in saving her child has gone viral. In the video, a woman saves her son from a charging cobra about to bite him. The woman's quick thinking allowed her to pull away from her son in the nick of time, just before he stepped on the snake.

    Twitter user Anu Satheesh shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Her presence of mind saved the kid.. Mother. But be safe all; this is an eye opener to all." According to the sources, the incident occurred in Karnataka's Mandya. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV installed in an area.

    The footage starts with the snake slithering toward the entrance of a house. Moments later, the woman and her son came out of the main door. The snake was also seen crossing the pathway at the same time. While the reptile crawls next to the step outside their house, the boy crosses it. Fortunately, the snake detects human presence. Instantly the cobra recoils and spreads its hood in self-defence. 

    Watching the uninvited guest, the boy gets scared and attempts to go back inside the house. However, his mother's quick thinking and presence of mind grab and pull the boy away from the deadly reptile. The woman carries her son on her shoulder and runs to safety. On the other hand, the snake slithers away.  

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 78.5K views and 4293 likes. Social media users were impressed with the woman's quick action and praised her in the comments section. Watch the video.

