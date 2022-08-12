Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Cat attempts to help goalkeeper during football match on TV

    An adorable video of a cat acting like a goalkeeper has emerged on social media. In the video, the kitten scratches the screen every time the ball comes toward the goalkeeper.

    Watch: Cat attempts to help goalkeeper during football match on TV - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Having a pet at home positively impacts your health and lifestyle. Owning a pet is nothing short of unlimited entertainment, fun, and good fortune in and around the house. This will also help minimise stress levels. For the people who don't have cats, dogs or any other pet animal at home, not to worry. The digital media supplies an ample dose of hilarious videos that undoubtedly bring a smile. Recently, one such adorable video emerged on social media.

    Instagram user Mel Robbins posted this video on her social media handle with the caption, "Drop a 🐱 if you would recruit this kitty for your team."

    Also Read: Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

    In the video, it appears like a few people are watching a football match on TV. In contrast, their pet kitten is determined to play the goalkeeper role. The text pointer on the video reads, "this cat would make a great goalie.” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins)

    The video shows the little kitten scraping the screen every time the ball comes towards the goal. In the background of the video, the guys can be heard laughing out loud. The football lover cat repeats the same action every time the ball kicks and attempts to catch it through the screen, and one cannot stop laughing watching this hilarious clip.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 1.5 million views and 72.5k likes. Social media users expressed that the footage left them uncontrolled and was the best thing they’ve seen on the internet.  

    A user wrote, "Lol... the cat see where the ball is going before the goalie does.." Another person commented, "This kitty made my day." A third user wrote, "Have seen years and years of football...this has to be up there with Maradona's 'hand of God' moment." A fourth user commneted, "Omg! I have to show my soccer and cat lover kids. Take a look.

    Also Read: School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video - gps

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

    School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day - gps

    School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day

    Watch Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief-tgy

    Watch: Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral - gps

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral

    Watch Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train-tgy

    Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

    Recent Stories

    Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Here are few things to know about it gcw

    Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here are few things to know about it

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens

    Vivo Y77e 5G powered with 5,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel main sensor launched; know specifications here - adt

    Vivo Y77e 5G powered with 5,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel main sensor launched; know specifications here

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons RBA

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons

    football Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon