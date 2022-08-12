Watch: Cat attempts to help goalkeeper during football match on TV

An adorable video of a cat acting like a goalkeeper has emerged on social media. In the video, the kitten scratches the screen every time the ball comes toward the goalkeeper.

Having a pet at home positively impacts your health and lifestyle. Owning a pet is nothing short of unlimited entertainment, fun, and good fortune in and around the house. This will also help minimise stress levels. For the people who don't have cats, dogs or any other pet animal at home, not to worry. The digital media supplies an ample dose of hilarious videos that undoubtedly bring a smile. Recently, one such adorable video emerged on social media.

Instagram user Mel Robbins posted this video on her social media handle with the caption, "Drop a 🐱 if you would recruit this kitty for your team."

In the video, it appears like a few people are watching a football match on TV. In contrast, their pet kitten is determined to play the goalkeeper role. The text pointer on the video reads, "this cat would make a great goalie.”

The video shows the little kitten scraping the screen every time the ball comes towards the goal. In the background of the video, the guys can be heard laughing out loud. The football lover cat repeats the same action every time the ball kicks and attempts to catch it through the screen, and one cannot stop laughing watching this hilarious clip.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 1.5 million views and 72.5k likes. Social media users expressed that the footage left them uncontrolled and was the best thing they’ve seen on the internet.

A user wrote, "Lol... the cat see where the ball is going before the goalie does.." Another person commented, "This kitty made my day." A third user wrote, "Have seen years and years of football...this has to be up there with Maradona's 'hand of God' moment." A fourth user commneted, "Omg! I have to show my soccer and cat lover kids. Take a look.

