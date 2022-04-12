Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Giant sturgeon fish swims in North American river; leaves netizens jaw-dropped

    A video of a giant sturgeon fish swimming in the North American river is going viral on the internet, and netizens are awestruck after watching it.

    Watch Giant sturgeon fish swims in North American river; leaves netizens jaw-dropped-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    The internet is loaded with amazing and unique videos that will keep us online for hours. Animal videos are among the most entertaining videos to be watched on the internet, and a few such videos among them can leave us stunned as well. Such as this video of a giant sturgeon fish swimming in the North American river has shocked the internet.

    In the video, a giant sturgeon can be seen swimming in a North American river. However, the exact length of the sturgeon fish is hard to understand as it slowly moves away from the viewer. But such a sturgeon of that size can be possibly 100-years-old. Take a look at the video:

    The amazing video was shared by a Twitter user named Jamie Gnuman and has gathered more than 2.6 million views so far. Netizens were left awestruck after watching the video and expressed their amazement in the comment section.

    Sturgeon fishes are the largest freshwater fishes and are also known as living dinosaurs from their Triassic era origins. However, the oldest fossils of the ancient fish were found in the period (245-208 million years ago) and haven’t undertaken any significant evolutionary change ever since. The biggest specimens so far are observed to be over 26-feet long.

    Well, it's not the first time that people are witnessing sturgeon fishes. A couple from Canada’s Alberta area caught an 8 feet long sturgeon fish while fishing. A sturgeon fish can live more than 100 years and weighs several hundred kgs. However, the sturgeon fishes are toothless and do not attack human beings.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
