    UP Man's 'Shaktimaan stunt' on moving vehicle failed miserably; know what happens next

    A shirtless thrillseeker performing a dangerous stunt on top of a moving garbage truck has emerged on social media. Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Shweta Srivastava, shared the video with a message.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    With consistent warnings and advice by police and government authorities, careless youngsters are witnessed executing dangerous stunts on local trains or moving vehicles. Videos of many such hair-raising stunts are there on social media. The hardest part about the actions is that the teenagers did not understand that they were risking their own lives. One such video went viral on social media, showing a man performing push-ups on a garbage truck.

    Not to forget, the garbage truck was moving across Lucknow's streets. But still, the man successfully performed a few push-ups on the vehicle. The shirtless man stands on the vehicle like Shaktimaan and celebrates the accomplishment. However, what happened next was a substantial threat to his life. Yes, the thrillseeker's short-lived superhero moment ends as he loses control and falls from the vehicle. The second part of the clip shows him lying on a bed with several injuries on his arms, legs and back.

    Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Shweta Srivastava, shared the video on the micro-blogging site. In the caption, the Lucknow cop mentioned that the man was attempting to become Shaktiman. However, he could not sit for a few days due to the injuries. Also warned people not to repeat such dangerous stunts.

    The extent of the damage remains unclear; however, if the video is anything to go by, the fall seems highly drastic. Nevertheless, the short-lived Shaktiman moment of the UP man taught him an important lesson for his lifetime.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 296K views. A few social media users are concerned over the youths who perform such deadly stunts, while others ask the authorities to take stringent action against such people. Take a look.

