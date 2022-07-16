Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral

A cute video of a tiny octopus placing its head on a man's hand and playing with him has emerged on social media.

The aquatic world is undoubtedly majestic and full of incredible creatures we humans wish to enjoy and interact with. Deep sea diving is considered an exciting experience, which is why most people around the world are inclined toward it. Not to forget, one of the fascinating creatures living in the ocean's depths is an octopus. Usually, they are not aggressive toward people. However, they have venom, and a few octopuses are considered extremely dangerous. They can attack in defence, if provoked and are capable of causing severe injury. Recently, a video of a scuba diver playing with a tiny octopus has created ripples on the Internet.

Twitter user buitengebieden shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Playful tiny octopus.. Watch until the end.."

In the video, the tiny octopus plays with the scuba diver. Yes, as the scuba diver reached the ocean's depth, a little octopus welcomed the scuba diver by playing with him.

The cute octopus can repeatedly be seen placing his head on the man’s hand as he pats him. After a while, the octopus was noticed comfortably sitting on the man’s arm and the diver scratching his head. The heart-touching moment looks incredibly peaceful and soothing and will surely make your day.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2.9 million views and 143K likes. Watch the video.

