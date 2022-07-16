Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised

    A video of gorgeous rainbow hues against the white cascading Niagara Falls has emerged on social media. The impressive sight captured the attention of the netizens.

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised - gps
    Enchanting nature never failed to surprise us with its scenic beauty. Many such places are there on our planet earth that can captivate us from within. One such video of a beautiful rainbow glowing over the magnificent Niagara Falls has created ripples on digital media. The spectacular view of nature will surely mesmerise you and make your day.

    Have you ever thought about how a rainbow looks over Niagara Falls in the US? If not, watch this video shared by Shampa on her Instagram handle with the caption, "A rare sight. A full rainbow on the falls. A beautiful sight."

    In the video, one can see beautiful rainbows forming at the falls on a bright sunny day. It is believed that the rainbow is formed due to the mist in the air around the falls. While the water flows down from a significant height and hits the river below, dew or tiny water droplets are released into the air. Since the enormous volumes of water continuously flow, the fog hovered in the air around Niagara Falls. When sunlight passes through the mist, it forms stunning rainbows over the falls. The colourful rainbow beaming over the falls will force you to watch the clip-on loop.

    Such delightful sight provides excellent photo opportunities, which is why every tourist who visits Niagara Falls makes sure to capture the view on camera or pose in front of it. To watch this incredible sight, you need a good vantage position, and you can be guaranteed to see this. 

    The gorgeous rainbow hues against the waterfall, the flowing water and the blue sky add more beauty to the fantastic sight. It looks like mother nature was determined to arrange a breathtakingly show of light and colour, especially for you. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2.25 million likes.

    Watching the scenic beauty, social media users were mesmerized and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

