    Spider-Man robot crashes during a performance at Disney’s Avengers campus; Here’s what happened next

    A stunt performed by the Spider-Man robot crashed after taking flight in a feat during a concert at the newly opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    A breath-taking video of the Spider-Man robot swinging on a rope and accomplishing flips has emerged on social media. Unfortunately, the stunt failed during a performance at the newly opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

    The Instagram video shows the robot, outfitted as Spider-Man, taking a flight on the rope while swinging and accomplishing flips. Moments later, it collided with a nearby building as the landing failed and did not go as planned. In the video, the rope that the Spider-Man robot took flight resembles a spider web. However, it crashed into a nearby structure. As per reports, the robot was assumed to have landed on the building.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and garnered over 128K views. Onlookers and social media users thought it was an individual and that an unfortunate mishap had happened. However, many others realised what had occurred and posted jokes in the comments section. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A user wrote, "Looks like the Phillipine olympic divers can teach this robot a thing or two?!?" Another person commented, "It's not a real person wow do some research on it its done several times a day with some kind of mannequin and there's a smaller part with a real person hope some of you don't really think that's a real person if so u need glasses lol."

    Reportedly, the show was stopped for a short period following the crash but was continued after some time on the same day. After the Coronavirus pandemic, the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park reopened on June 4, 2021. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
