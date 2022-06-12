Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu elephant celebrates birthday; Anand Mahindra shares an adorable video

    Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video showing people singing Happy Birthday and clapping for the elephant named Akhila in a temple in Tamil Nadu. 

    Tamil Nadu elephant celebrates birthday; Anand Mahindra shares an adorable video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Indians have a knack for attracting attention with their distinctive creations. We all know that business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who has over 9 million followers on Twitter, routinely tweets similar remarks. Users on social media enjoy watching Mahindra Group Chairman's motivational videos.

    Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a video of people in Tamil Nadu celebrating an elephant's birthday. People may sing Happy Birthday and applaud for the elephant Akhila in the video, which was recorded at a tiny ceremony hosted by Tiruchirappalli's Thiruvanaikaval temple.

    Also Read: NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

    Instead of a cake, an elephant is seen feasting on fruits placed in a thali. As the bells around her neck rung, it appeared that the elephant was enjoying the party and the people singing for her. She enthusiastically shook her head and blessed them. The elephant is likewise dressed up, with garlands and a tilak on her head.

    The 66-year-old businessman praised the film, saying it's a great clip to watch when you're feeling down. In the caption, Anand Mahindra also gave the temple's features and the elephant's name.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 669K views and 36K likes. The video amazed social media users, who expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Sir we should thank you for such adorable clips that teach us to be friendly......this baby elephant may not be knowing that birthday song is being sung for her but then also she is understanding that these persons are cheering for her and in return shaking her head for thanking." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scooby Doo s Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place hosted by Shaggy details inside gcw

    Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place, Details inside

    Watch Man paraglides with a black vulture-tgy

    Watch: Man paraglides with a black vulture

    Spider Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip-tgy

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    NASAs blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video - gps

    NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

    Watch Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia-tgy

    Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma enjoys beach vacation in orange monokini with Virat Kohli and Vamika (Pictures)

    (Pictures) Anushka Sharma enjoys beach vacation in orange monokini with Virat Kohli and Vamika

    Mary Kom suffers ACL injury, to undergo reconstructive surgery-ayh

    Mary Kom suffers ACL injury, to undergo reconstructive surgery

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues - adt

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here - adt

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon