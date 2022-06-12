Tamil Nadu elephant celebrates birthday; Anand Mahindra shares an adorable video

Indians have a knack for attracting attention with their distinctive creations. We all know that business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who has over 9 million followers on Twitter, routinely tweets similar remarks. Users on social media enjoy watching Mahindra Group Chairman's motivational videos.

Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a video of people in Tamil Nadu celebrating an elephant's birthday. People may sing Happy Birthday and applaud for the elephant Akhila in the video, which was recorded at a tiny ceremony hosted by Tiruchirappalli's Thiruvanaikaval temple.

Instead of a cake, an elephant is seen feasting on fruits placed in a thali. As the bells around her neck rung, it appeared that the elephant was enjoying the party and the people singing for her. She enthusiastically shook her head and blessed them. The elephant is likewise dressed up, with garlands and a tilak on her head.

The 66-year-old businessman praised the film, saying it's a great clip to watch when you're feeling down. In the caption, Anand Mahindra also gave the temple's features and the elephant's name.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 669K views and 36K likes. The video amazed social media users, who expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Sir we should thank you for such adorable clips that teach us to be friendly......this baby elephant may not be knowing that birthday song is being sung for her but then also she is understanding that these persons are cheering for her and in return shaking her head for thanking." Watch the video.

