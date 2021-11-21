  • Facebook
    Watch: Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious

    A video of a thief walking inside the house with style in the daytime as the owner didn't lock the main door has emerged on social media.

    Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    A hilarious video of a thief’s plan to feast after a robbery has failed miserably, so much so that a meme page has posted it making some funny edits. Yes, this video of a thief’s ‘swag’ turned into an epic fail will make your day. A meme page shared this video on Instagram.

    The video shows a thief walking inside the house in broad daylight as the owner didn’t lock the main door. The robber then looks around and checks if anybody notices him. Then the thief walks out the gate with the cycle, which was parked on the veranda. Following which a man runs behind the burglar.

     

    The CCTV video didn't reveal us with the rest of the story. However, we can assume that the thief fled away, and the loot was recovered.  Yes, It looks like the man who ran behind him caught the thief red-handed. A few minutes later, the owner is seen returning to the house with the cycle. The hilarious video has entertained netizens, who had a good laugh and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.  

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 14165 views. Take a look.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
