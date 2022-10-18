Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guinness World Records officially announces Monday as 'Worst day of the week'; Netizens react

    It's official now! Monday is the 'Worst Day of The Week', as tweeted by the Guinness World Records recently. Netizens couldn't agree more to the official declaration as they flooded the internet with reaction pouring down the post on Monday.

    Guinness World Records officially announces Monday as Worst day of the week Netizens react gcw
    Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday the worst day of the week. The notion of a Monday may be utterly depressing for anyone who has had to work, study, or do any other task in an institutional setting. After Guinness World Records’ move, all of it won't be condensed into a vague "Monday blues" bundle. Now, it's actual. Monday is considered to be the worst day of the week. You may now attribute your general pessimism on it being Monday. It would be a concern only during the remaining six days of the week.

    Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record as the worst day of the week," and Twitter is finally feeling seen.

    Many comments read similarly, with users wondering why it took so long to declare this. "Took you long enough," a Twitter user said. "What about Wednesday? It seems odd," prominent YouTuber MrBeast tweeted.

    One user commented, "I totally agree" and others spoke about Monday being the worst day of the week.

    More than 143 million copies of the Guinness Book of Records, now known as the Guinness World Records, have been sold. It is distributed in 100 different countries and is published in at least 22 different languages. The yearly book was originally published on August 27th, 1955. Sir Hugh Beaver, who went on a hunting expedition with his friends in November 1951, served as the book's primary source of inspiration. He made an attempt to kill a golden plover but failed. Following the failure, Beaver and his buddies began debating whether the golden plover is the quickest game bird in Europe.

    In the midst of the argument, they began looking up the veracity of the fact in several books, but they were unable to locate the appropriate one. After this experience, Beaver considered writing a record book for British pubs to resolve amicable disagreements like the one he and his friends had to deal with.

