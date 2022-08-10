Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral

A shocking video shows a man falling into a vast pit while reversing his motorbike. The exact location of the incident is unknown, and the video does not reveal whether the man was rescued later and how.

Social media is filled with all types of strange and weird content. While some may delight you, there are also videos which will threaten even the most fearless people. One such heart-stopping video emerged on social media recently which shows a man reversing his bike and falling into an in-depth pit adjacent to the road.

Twitter handle named ‘Why Men Live Less' posted this video on the microblogging site with a hilarious caption, "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

Also Read: Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video

The 8-second video starts with a biker in full gear mounting his motorcycle, parked next to a shop. The man then turns and moves his bike backwards without detecting the giant pit behind him. As he reverses, the man misses his balance and accidentally falls into the hole with his motorcycle. The video shows the biker descending into the pit and completely vanishing.

There are not many details about the location of the incident where this incident took place. Also, the video does not ascertain whether the man was pulled or rescued later.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.3 million views and 18800 likes. The short video has prompted netizens to express their thoughts in the comments section. Many social media users found the video hilarious, while a few expressed concerns about the biker's well-being.

A user wrote, "Not funny at all, I'm sure he got hurt, motorcycles are heavy and I wonder how he could get out." Another person commented, "Rule of thumb: Always look in the direction you (going) travelling." A third user wrote, "When parking is bike, have he forgotten there's hole beside.... truly it's not funny...."

Also Read: Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups