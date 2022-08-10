Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral

    A shocking video shows a man falling into a vast pit while reversing his motorbike. The exact location of the incident is unknown, and the video does not reveal whether the man was rescued later and how.
     

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Social media is filled with all types of strange and weird content. While some may delight you, there are also videos which will threaten even the most fearless people. One such heart-stopping video emerged on social media recently which shows a man reversing his bike and falling into an in-depth pit adjacent to the road. 

    Twitter handle named ‘Why Men Live Less' posted this video on the microblogging site with a hilarious caption, "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

    Also Read: Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video

    The 8-second video starts with a biker in full gear mounting his motorcycle, parked next to a shop. The man then turns and moves his bike backwards without detecting the giant pit behind him. As he reverses, the man misses his balance and accidentally falls into the hole with his motorcycle.  The video shows the biker descending into the pit and completely vanishing. 

    There are not many details about the location of the incident where this incident took place. Also, the video does not ascertain whether the man was pulled or rescued later.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.3 million views and 18800 likes. The short video has prompted netizens to express their thoughts in the comments section. Many social media users found the video hilarious, while a few expressed concerns about the biker's well-being. 

    A user wrote, "Not funny at all, I'm sure he got hurt, motorcycles are heavy and I wonder how he could get out." Another person commented, "Rule of thumb: Always look in the direction you (going) travelling." A third user wrote, "When parking is bike, have he forgotten there's hole beside.... truly it's not funny...."

    Also Read: Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train-tgy

    Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

    Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video - gps

    Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video

    Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups - gps

    Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Watch Saw a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!-tgy

    Watch: Seen a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!

    Man shares photo of paperwork for Schengen visa Twitter users cant keep calm viral post gcw

    Man shares photo of paperwork for Schengen visa, Twitter users can't keep calm

    Recent Stories

    AP ECET 2022 results declared know how to check scores and other details gcw

    AP ECET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores and other details

    XAT 2023: Registration process for MBA entrance exam begins; know exam dates, other details - adt

    XAT 2023: Registration process for MBA entrance exam begins; know exam dates, other details

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 7 Mehendi designs trending on Facebook and Instagram to make you Rakhi special RBA

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 7 Mehendi designs trending on Facebook and Instagram to make you Rakhi special

    Elon Musk sells 7 92 million Tesla shares worth USD 6 88 billion gcw

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.88 billion

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon