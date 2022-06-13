Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dog walks courageously between tigers; viral video shocks netizens

    A viral video shows a golden retriever dog wagging his tail and barking as he walks between a number of tigers, including white tigers.
     

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Animal world is quite exciting; the beautiful creatures know unconventional ways of amusing human beings. Watching such animals on social media is captivating because their antics and fun in the wild might confuse netizens. On the other hand, dog videos are netizens' hot favourite as it is believed to be man's best friend. 

    One such video of a dog fearlessly roaming around tigers has surprised social media users. Instagram user tiger__bigfan shared this clip with the caption, "It's not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children." 

    The video shows a golden retriever dog wandering courageously around a group of tigers. The dog was utterly fearless even while surrounded by tigers. The retriever is not worried about the existence of the tigers around him and can be seen fearlessly walking among them. Even the tigers seem not to mind the dog's presence in their midst. This video is a piece of evidence to prove nature is undoubtedly fascinating.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tiger (@tiger__bigfan)

    After being shared online, the video garnered over 50K likes. This incredible sight of the brave dog among tigers has baffled internet users. Social media users are wondering why the tiger's group was not harming the dog who was with them. Netizens wrote hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "That dog helped raise those tigers and fed them with her milk. They are unlikely to hurt the dog. It’s possible but unlikely." Another person commented, "What a horrible prison those tigers live in!!" A few users were also wondering whether they were real tigers or not. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
