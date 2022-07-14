Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru park sign board urges citizens not to 'run, jog or walk anti-clockwise'; post goes viral

    A Reddit user shared the photograph on social media, and it quickly went popular for all the right reasons. The park's signboard says. "There will be no jogging, running, or anti-clockwise walking. B.B.M.P. Order". The photo was posted to Reddit with the description "Sign I noticed in a park today." The humorous replies to the photo have left netizens in splits.

    Bangalore, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    This park sign board in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru adds to the list of unusual signboards observed in India. It advises park visitors to avoid wandering 'anti-clockwise.' According to the notice, the board was erected by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the administrative body in charge of Bengaluru's civic services and infrastructural assets. A Reddit user shared the photograph on social media, and it quickly went popular for all the right reasons. The humorous replies to the photo have left netizens in splits.

    The park's signboard says. "There will be no jogging, running, or anti-clockwise walking. B.B.M.P. Order". The photo was posted to Reddit with the description "Sign I noticed in a park today."

    Netizens responded with amusing jokes in the comments section. One user jokingly wondered if the "Nagin dance" was permitted, while another remarked, "If they see me racing, do they also rush to stop me or stay still?"

    "Is moonwalking permitted?" asked third. "I actually want to go to that park and start jogging out of spite," fourth said. "Can we crawl counter-clockwise on the dirt path?" laughed fifth. Notably, this is not the first time a distinctive Bengaluru signboard has gone viral.

    A Twitter user recently uploaded two photographs of a prohibited parking notice board outside a residence in Koramangala. "Don't even think of parking here," one of these signs said, while the other said, "No parking, not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!"

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
