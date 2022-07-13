Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn

    A video of a few bikers performing Nagin dance in the middle of the road to a truck's unique horn is going viral, and netizens enjoy watching it.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    People love taking a spin on their cars and bikes when one is in great stressed out in their life. A ride can actually make us feel better and relaxed. No doubt, it will be more effective if we plan it along with our friends' circle.

    The travels we do along with our friends can give us more cherishing and enjoyable moments, and one big example of it is this video of a few biker boys performing Nagin dance on the road to a truck's unique horn.

    In the video, a few boys can be seen racing ahead of the truck on their bikes. As the truck driver honks his unique and loud horn, the bikers suddenly park their bikes on the roadside and start to dance and scream. The truck driver understood that the boys were enjoying his unique horn, and he stopped the truck to play the loud horn again for the boys. The boys loved the truck driver's gesture and started to scream and dance enthusiastically. As the dancing and screaming in excitement continue, we can see two boys even slithering like a snake on the wet road. Take a look at the joyful video:

    As per reports, the amusing incident took place in Karnataka, and the video of it went massively viral. The joyful video has been doing rounds on Twitter, YouTube and all other social media platforms. The video has gathered more than 7 lakh fifty thousand views in just two days of being shared, and the numbers are still increasing drastically. The Nagin tone horn is from the famous "Main Teri Dushman" song from Sridevi-starrer Nagina.

    Netizens loved and enjoyed watching the video and expressed their joy in the comment section. A user said one does not need a reason to be happy, and the video is the perfect example, while another said the video made him remember his college and the dance moments with his friends. A third user said he loves watching it again and again. Another user expressed that the video made his day joyful. Many people also expressed their joy with heart, love and smiling emojis.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
