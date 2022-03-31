Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

    A viral video shows a chimpanzee imitating Tollywood actor Allu Arjun as it grooves to his famous song ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. You must watch his adorable yet hilarious video where the chimp performs the hook step.

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise' has become a blockbuster movie in India, and it has set the trend in mannerism and swagger. The film won the hearts of millions of Indians, and the songs, dialogues, and signature steps have acquired a special place in our day-to-day lives. The craze of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. 

    We have seen many celebrities dancing to the hit Srivalli song from Pushpa on social media. As a recent addition to the list, a hilarious video chimpanzee grooving to Srivalli's music has formed ripples on digital media. It looks like the chimpanzee also likes Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song ‘Srivalli’. 

    The video shows a chimpanzee performing the hook step of the song Srivalli. In the video, a chimpanzee walks into a zoo when the music of Srivalli starts playing. The chimpanzee starts imitating the style of Allu Arjun and starts dancing to the song. The short clip is so amusing that it will leave you in splits after you have finished watching it.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dinesh Sanu (@dinesh_adhi)

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1.1 million likes, and netizens were forced to write their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Ab to Janwar bhi samajhne lag gaye trending ka matlab." Another person commented, “Puspa side effect on animals.”

    Pushpa: The Rise was helmed by Sukumar; it starred actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The film ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

    Also read: Watch: Man's grooves with an Alligator; stuns netizens

    Also read: Watch: Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Silent crowd erupts with joy after visually impaired student scores in basketball game-tgy

    Watch: Silent crowd erupts with joy after visually impaired student scores in basketball game

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next - gps

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Watch Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah's Jugnu song wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah’s Jugnu song wins hearts

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch - gps

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch

    Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist's talent; watch - gps

    Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist’s talent; watch

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Know passing marks different ways to check result other details gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Know passing marks, different ways to check result, other details

    From Verstappen to Hamilton - F1 drivers excited about Las Vegas night GP from 2023 snt

    From Verstappen to Hamilton - F1 drivers excited about Las Vegas night GP from 2023

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    CJI launches FASTER software for e transfer of orders to jail gcw

    CJI launches 'FASTER' software for e-transfer of orders to jail

    Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60 drb

    Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon