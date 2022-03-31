Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

A viral video shows a chimpanzee imitating Tollywood actor Allu Arjun as it grooves to his famous song ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. You must watch his adorable yet hilarious video where the chimp performs the hook step.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise' has become a blockbuster movie in India, and it has set the trend in mannerism and swagger. The film won the hearts of millions of Indians, and the songs, dialogues, and signature steps have acquired a special place in our day-to-day lives. The craze of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet.

We have seen many celebrities dancing to the hit Srivalli song from Pushpa on social media. As a recent addition to the list, a hilarious video chimpanzee grooving to Srivalli's music has formed ripples on digital media. It looks like the chimpanzee also likes Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song ‘Srivalli’.

The video shows a chimpanzee performing the hook step of the song Srivalli. In the video, a chimpanzee walks into a zoo when the music of Srivalli starts playing. The chimpanzee starts imitating the style of Allu Arjun and starts dancing to the song. The short clip is so amusing that it will leave you in splits after you have finished watching it.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1.1 million likes, and netizens were forced to write their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Ab to Janwar bhi samajhne lag gaye trending ka matlab." Another person commented, “Puspa side effect on animals.”

Pushpa: The Rise was helmed by Sukumar; it starred actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The film ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

Also read: Watch: Man's grooves with an Alligator; stuns netizens

Also read: Watch: Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests