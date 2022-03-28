Watch: Man's grooves with an Alligator; stuns netizens

An incredible footage of a Florida man in the middle of the pond and dancing with the alligator has created ripples on social media.

Digital media is a treasure for captivating videos which will keep you both delighted and amazed. One such video has emerged on social media and will undoubtedly blow your mind. Wait, you might think the footage is terrifying. However, it is rather weird. In the video, one man from Florida can be seen enjoying the waters with an alligator.

Also read: Watch: Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests

The Instagram page named ‘bitchreject’ shared the video with the caption, "I could only imagine what was going through the alligators head.” The stunning video shows a man waist-deep in water in the middle of a pond, hugging and dancing with the dangerous reptile.

Interestingly, the man didn’t look one bit scared, even when he was close to the reptile. Also, the alligator appeared comfortable in the man's company and didn’t hurt him either.

After being shared online, the video has been breaking the internet and has accumulated over 2660 likes since the time it was posted. While it certainly has stunned social media users, many have also questioned the authenticity of the video. However, most people discovered the video to be amusing and cracked funny jokes. If you still find it difficult to believe a man dancing with an alligator, watch the video.

Also read: Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over the gate; chilling moment goes viral