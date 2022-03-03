Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests

    Users were quick to assume that it seems like the two are being forcefully married, and their marriage wouldn't last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Wedding videos are on a rage on social media platforms right now with several videos from wedding ceremonies going viral. A new video taking the internet by storm is a grouchy groom slapping the bride angrily in front of her family and friends. 

    The video shows the groom feeding the bride a sweet during the varmala ceremony, however, the bride refuses to eat it. Angry at her, the groom throws the sweet at her. The annoyed bride then throws back the same sweet at the groom. This angers him so much that he starts brutally slapping the bride in front of the wedding guests and her family. 

    The video was shared on Facebook by a user named Ramsubhag Yadav. So far, the viral video has more than 2.5 million views and 25,000 likes on it. More than 1,500 people have also commented on the video and reacted to it. Many users found the video funny and posted laughing emojis, others took offense and clarified that the groom had no right to beat up the bride. 

    In the video, people could be heard screaming upon witnessing the unfortunate incident, while many people also rushed to stop the groom.

    Users were quick to assume that it seems like the two are being forcefully married, and their marriage wouldn't last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding. Meanwhile, many found the video funny and poured laughter emojis in the comments section. Others questioned the violent behavior of the man towards his wife-to-be.

    While the video has been making rounds on social media for the last few days, not much is known about its origin or whether it's an old video or a recent one.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
