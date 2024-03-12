Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    According to reports, the recent test, conducted in the Herbrides Range in Scotland, showed the precision of DragonFire, with the laser hitting a target as small as a coin from a kilometer away.

    The UK's Ministry of Defence has revealed its groundbreaking laser weapon, named "DragonFire," through a video showcasing the weapon's capabilities. This high-powered laser is engineered to effectively neutralize airborne threats such as drones.

    According to reports, the recent test, conducted in the Herbrides Range in Scotland, showed the precision of DragonFire, with the laser hitting a target as small as a coin from a kilometer away.

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the potential of this technology in offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional missiles, reducing reliance on expensive ammunition and minimizing the risk of collateral damage.

    DragonFire is likely to become a crucial component of the future air defense capabilities for both the Army and the Royal Navy.

    In terms of cost efficiency, firing the laser for a mere 10 seconds is equivalent to the energy cost of running a heater for an hour, with each shot estimated to be less than £10. While the maximum range of the laser weapon has not been disclosed, the military said its capability to engage with any visible target.

    The successful trials have marked a significant stride in comprehending the potential applications and identifying threats posed by directed energy weapons, stated Paul Hollinshead, Chief of the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his car?

    The adoption of laser technology in the United Kingdom aligns with global efforts by countries like the US, Germany, and Israel to counter airborne threats, especially the increasing use of drones in contemporary warfare.

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more
    Lifestyle

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Must See

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR
    World News

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep
    Defence

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)