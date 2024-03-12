Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

According to reports, the recent test, conducted in the Herbrides Range in Scotland, showed the precision of DragonFire, with the laser hitting a target as small as a coin from a kilometer away.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has revealed its groundbreaking laser weapon, named "DragonFire," through a video showcasing the weapon's capabilities. This high-powered laser is engineered to effectively neutralize airborne threats such as drones.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the potential of this technology in offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional missiles, reducing reliance on expensive ammunition and minimizing the risk of collateral damage.

DragonFire is likely to become a crucial component of the future air defense capabilities for both the Army and the Royal Navy.

In terms of cost efficiency, firing the laser for a mere 10 seconds is equivalent to the energy cost of running a heater for an hour, with each shot estimated to be less than £10. While the maximum range of the laser weapon has not been disclosed, the military said its capability to engage with any visible target.

The successful trials have marked a significant stride in comprehending the potential applications and identifying threats posed by directed energy weapons, stated Paul Hollinshead, Chief of the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

The adoption of laser technology in the United Kingdom aligns with global efforts by countries like the US, Germany, and Israel to counter airborne threats, especially the increasing use of drones in contemporary warfare.