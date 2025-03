The IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22, featuring 10 teams divided into two groups. The battle for the trophy will intensify with key playoff matches set in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Qualifier 1 (May 20) & Eliminator (May 21) will take place in Hyderabad, while Qualifier 2 (May 23) & the Grand Final (May 25) will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for more updates!.