ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

It has been a great start to the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) from Friday. Meanwhile, former champion Bengaluru FC would take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Having finished seventh last season, BFC would be looking for a redoubtable performance this term.

Ahead of the side's opening game, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has labelled his side as entertaining and would keep the fans engaged with some enjoyable football this season. He also rated NEUFC as a strong side, recalling that it had reached the semis last season. At the same time, it was never the favourite to do so, besides warning that with the side retaining its core, along with a strong mentality, compact and varied tactics, it is a solid opponent to deal with.

"They are very good in defence and don't give the opponent many chances. We try to create our chances against a strong Indian coach with a strong mentality. We need to be mentally very strong, but play our game with the ball and without the ball," he added. Watch his full pre-match press conference video above.