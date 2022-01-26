  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Jan 26, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the Border Security Force's (BSF) Seema Praharis have sent their warm wishes to every Indian from far-flung deployments along the borders. In a video message from soldiers posted along the Line of Control, International Border, Marine Borders and the LWE, Seema Praharis can be seen serving and protecting the motherland valiantly.

    Deployed along forward locations in high altitude areas of India's borders, some BSF personnel are currently fighting harsh winters amidst intense snowfall. In their message to every Indian on Republic Day 2022, these Bravehearts wish the countrymen in different languages, including Gujarati, Rajasthani, and Bengali.

    Fifty-three BSF personnel were decorated with various police service medals, including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day. A notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday stated that two personnel were decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), five with the president's police medal for distinguished service and 46 with the police medal for meritorious service.

    Constables Anand Oraon and Sunder Singh were honoured with the PMG for thwarting bids by armed smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal. Among the meritorious service medal awardees are second-in-command rank officer Varunendra Pratap Singh, who joined the BSF as an officer in 1997. Singh, presently posted with the G branch of the BSF at its headquarters, has served sensitive and important border formations along Pakistan. He has also served in the counter-insurgency theatre along the India-Bangladesh border and UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti during 2014-15.

    Also read:

    9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Recent Videos

    Neeraj Chopra Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw
    Video Icon
    Politics

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'