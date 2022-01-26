Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the Border Security Force's (BSF) Seema Praharis have sent their warm wishes to every Indian from far-flung deployments along the borders. In a video message from soldiers posted along the Line of Control, International Border, Marine Borders and the LWE, Seema Praharis can be seen serving and protecting the motherland valiantly.

Deployed along forward locations in high altitude areas of India's borders, some BSF personnel are currently fighting harsh winters amidst intense snowfall. In their message to every Indian on Republic Day 2022, these Bravehearts wish the countrymen in different languages, including Gujarati, Rajasthani, and Bengali.

Fifty-three BSF personnel were decorated with various police service medals, including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day. A notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday stated that two personnel were decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), five with the president's police medal for distinguished service and 46 with the police medal for meritorious service.

Constables Anand Oraon and Sunder Singh were honoured with the PMG for thwarting bids by armed smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal. Among the meritorious service medal awardees are second-in-command rank officer Varunendra Pratap Singh, who joined the BSF as an officer in 1997. Singh, presently posted with the G branch of the BSF at its headquarters, has served sensitive and important border formations along Pakistan. He has also served in the counter-insurgency theatre along the India-Bangladesh border and UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti during 2014-15.

