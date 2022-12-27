Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest; Check out

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s seven-day forecast, the city is likely to experience fog till December 31. The minimum temperature will hover around 6 degrees Celsius. #ColdWave trended on Twitter.

A cold wave, cold spell, or cold snap, is the cooling of air caused due to a range of factors. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave has been declared in the plains of North India as a result of a reduction in minimum temperature to 4.5°C. With frigid winds and overcast sky, the regions of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh have reached cold wave levels. Every year, the bitter cold envelops North India. To combat the frigid weather, people cover themselves in heavy blankets and stay out of the water.

People encounter chilly air, thick fog, and ice-cold winters as cold waves engulf the northern states. To warm themselves to a comfortable temperature, they turn to hot beverages like tea, coffee, Maggi, and memes. Look at the memes that will make you feel a little warmer as you make yourself a nice cup of coffee at home.

As #ColdWave gains traction on Twitter, amusing memes and quips shiver the social media site. As the cold weather continues to grip North Indians, check out the microblogging site that is flooded with Cold Wave jokes.

North India has been hit by chilly waves, with Delhi seeing temperatures that were lower than Nainital's on Tuesday morning as it dropped to 5.6°C, or one degree below average. In contrast to the national capital, Nainital had a low temperature of 7°C.

