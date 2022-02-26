India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

India has abstained from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution that condemns Russia's 'aggression' but sought 'immediate and unconditional' withdrawal of forces from Ukraine.

According to sources, by abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.

Why India abstained from the vote

Stating that India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine, India's permanent representative in United Nations TS Tirumurti sought immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

Tirumurti said that the contemporary global order is built upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and international law. India called upon all members states to find a constructive way forward and honour the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up, Tirumurti said that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes and differences no matter how daunting they may appear as of now.

Russia gains ground in Ukraine

India's stance came even as Russian-military-backed militia of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) continued its offensive operation against the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian defence ministry said that they gave fire support to the militia.

While the LPR militia had advanced as far as 21 kilometers and captured Trekhizbenka settlement, formations of DRP advanced up to 25 kilometers and reached Volnovakha.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson said that during the clashes, a cache of weapons delivered by Western countries to Ukraine over the past few months have been captured. These include American Javelin and British NLAW anti-tank missiles.

Russian Armed Forces units have blocked Sumy and Konotop cities, both of which are around five hours' drive from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Claims and counterclaims

Russia said 17 command posts and communication centers of the armed forces of Ukraine, 19 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 39 radar stations of Ukraine had been taken down. Kremlin also claimed that six combat aircraft, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down. It further said that 67 tanks and other armored vehicles, 16 multiple rocket launchers, and 87 units of special military vehicles were destroyed.

At the same time, Ukraine's deputy defense minister has claimed that his forces had destroyed 80 Russian tanks, 516 armored vehicles, 10 aircraft, and 7 helicopters. He further claimed that 2,800 Russian troops had also been killed in the clashes.

