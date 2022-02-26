India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

India has issued a fresh advisory to all Indian nationals and students in war-hit Ukraine on Saturday.

The advisory urged Indian citizens to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government officials at the border posts through the helpline numbers and emergency numbers of the Embassy in Kyiv.

While highlighting this, the Indian mission in Kyiv reasoned that the situation at various border checkpoints was sensitive and that it was finding increasingly difficult to help the border crossing of individuals who reach the border checkpoints without prior intimation.

The Embassy also noted that staying in western cities of Ukraine was relatively safe and advisable rather than reaching border checkpoint without being updated on the situation considering that those cities have access to food, water, accommodation and other basic amenities.

Urging Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary movement, the Embassy urged all those who were in eastern Ukraine to remain patient and stay put wherever they are on in shelters until further instructions.

Meanwhile, at least 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. This massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of the MEA and Indian missions in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Poland,

The Indian embassy in Hungary on Friday released a form for students wanting to cross the border through Kpp Tysa outpost. The form can be accessed HERE.

