Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 13, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18's famous duo, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra recently performed a captivating dance to the classic Bollywood song 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' from the 1991 film Hum. Their energetic moves and seamless coordination along with choreographer, Terence Lewis have won praise from fans. This performance also garnered attention following their participation in Bigg Boss 18, adding an extra layer of interest.

