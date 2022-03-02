Biden warns Russia oligarchs: Will locate and seize your boats, planes

"While he may gain on the battlefield, he will pay a continued high price in the long run," President Biden stated in his State of the Union Address. President Biden accused his Russian counterpart Putin of launching a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine and stated that the US is prepared to meet his challenge.

US President Joe Biden promised on Wednesday that Russia's Vladimir Putin would "pay in the long term," even if he wins ground in Ukraine. "While he may gain on the battlefield, he will pay a continued high price in the long run," President Biden stated in his State of the Union Address. President Biden accused his Russian counterpart Putin of launching a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine and stated that the US is prepared to meet his challenge.

"We've learned throughout history that when tyrants don't pay the price for their actions, it leads to even greater anarchy. They continue to move. And the costs and threats to America and the rest of the globe continue to rise," Biden said this while delivering his first State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden declared that the United States would prohibit Russian planes from entering American airspace. He also stated that the US Department of Justice is putting up a task force to investigate the crimes of Russian billionaires. "We are collaborating with our European friends to locate and seize your boats, luxury residences, and private aircraft," he continued.

In a State of the Union speech, he criticises Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the beleaguered Ukrainian people on Tuesday. "Let every one of us, if you're able, rise and send a clear signal to Ukraine and the rest of the world," Biden urged.

Democrats and Republicans stood to praise his support for Ukraine, with many waving Ukrainian flags and shouting in the chamber of the House of Representatives during his first official State of the Union speech. Biden remarked of Putin, deviating from his prepared statements, "He has no idea what's coming." After a year defined by fast economic growth and trillions of dollars in new initiatives, but also by the greatest inflation in 40 years and a persistent coronavirus outbreak, Biden sought to reset his presidency.

'Putin was wrong, we are prepared,' says Joe Biden

In his speech, he slammed Putin, claiming the Russian leader had grossly underestimated Ukraine. "He imagined that if he rolled into Ukraine, the entire world would collapse. Instead, he encountered a wall of power he had not anticipated. He met the people of Ukraine," he stated. "From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their boldness, fortitude, and commitment inspire the world," said Biden, adding that "Putin ignored pleas to avert conflict."

"Putin's war was planned and unprovoked. He rebuffed diplomatic efforts. He expected the West and NATO to remain silent. And he believed he could split us here at home," Biden said, adding, "Putin was incorrect. We were prepared."

On the other hand, Biden stated that US forces "would not join in the war with Russian forces in Ukraine" and that his first concern was to keep inflation in check in the United States.

In his State of the Union Address, Biden discussed some of the administration's main triumphs as well as his policy position on some of the nation's important concerns, both domestic and foreign.

The annual speech to Congress provided Biden with an opportunity to emphasise his programme, soothe worried Americans, and try to lift his slow poll ratings amid grave warnings that his fellow Democrats might face losses in the November midterm elections.

Also Read | Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Second round of talks to be held on March 2

Also Read | Is Putin's family hidden in a nuclear war proof hi-tech bunker in Siberia?