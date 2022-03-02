  • Facebook
    Joe Biden refers to Ukrainian as 'Iranian', internet shows no mercy

    "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said in his State of the Union address, which was an emotive plea for the world to unify against Russian aggression.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 2, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    While calling for US help for Ukraine against a Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden had a slip of the tongue when he incorrectly referred to Ukrainians as "Iranian people."
    The term "Iranian" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and other social media platforms in response to the embarrassing moment.

    Meanwhile, during his State of the Union address, President Biden maintained that his country would not send soldiers to Ukraine to fight Russian forces. Biden condemned Russia's "premeditated aggression" in Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to destabilise the fundamental foundations of the free world.

    This isn't the first time 79-year-old Biden has stumbled over words. He had speech issues as a youngster and had to strive to overcome a stutter, and it has been widely stated that he used to spend long hours reciting works by Yeats and Emerson to overcome his speech disorder. Last year, social media jumped on his blunder when he incorrectly referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris."

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
