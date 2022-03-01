California shooting: 5 killed, including three kids, inside church in Sacramento

The gunman shot and killed four individuals before turning the pistol on himself, according to Sacramento County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Rod Grassmann. The identity of the fourth victim remained unknown at the time.

Five people were murdered, including three children, after a shooter opened fire inside a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening. The children that died were the shooter's own children. They were all under the age of 15. The gunman shot and killed four individuals before turning the pistol on himself, according to Sacramento County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Rod Grassmann. The identity of the fourth victim remained unknown at the time.

The event occurred in the main sanctuary of a church on Wyda Way in the city's Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. At roughly 5:07 p.m. local time, a church worker heard shots fired. He instantly exited the building and called the cops.

Police and rescue personnel raced to the site and roped off the area. The sheriff's office stated that the shooting is being investigated as a "domestic violence" incident. According to the sheriff, the children's mother is alive and has been in contact with authorities, and she has a restraining order against the gunman.