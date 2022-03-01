  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    California shooting: 5 killed, including three kids, inside church in Sacramento

    The gunman shot and killed four individuals before turning the pistol on himself, according to Sacramento County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Rod Grassmann. The identity of the fourth victim remained unknown at the time.
     

    California shooting many killed inside church in Sacramento gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Five people were murdered, including three children, after a shooter opened fire inside a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening. The children that died were the shooter's own children. They were all under the age of 15. The gunman shot and killed four individuals before turning the pistol on himself, according to Sacramento County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Rod Grassmann. The identity of the fourth victim remained unknown at the time. 

    The event occurred in the main sanctuary of a church on Wyda Way in the city's Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. At roughly 5:07 p.m. local time, a church worker heard shots fired. He instantly exited the building and called the cops.

    Police and rescue personnel raced to the site and roped off the area. The sheriff's office stated that the shooting is being investigated as a "domestic violence" incident. According to the sheriff, the children's mother is alive and has been in contact with authorities, and she has a restraining order against the gunman.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman to US Supreme Court gcw

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first African-American woman to US Supreme Court

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, ‘world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine’

    Ukraine crisis: US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions-dnm

    US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

    Biden and Putin agree for a summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    Biden and Putin agree for summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine any time Biden to hold meeting today gcw

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Recent Stories

    Operation Ganga Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    Maha Shivratri 2022: 10 best pictures of Shiva's devotees across India RCB

    Maha Shivratri 2022: 10 best pictures of Shiva's devotees across India

    Russia used cluster bombs vacuum bombs during invasion claims Ukrainian ambassador gcw

    Russia used cluster bombs, vacuum bombs during invasion, claims Ukrainian ambassador

    Russia Ukraine war Indian restaurant turns into shelter home provides free meals gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Will Smith once did Shivalinga puja with milk (Pictures)

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Will Smith once did Shivalinga puja (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon