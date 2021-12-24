Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24-year-old mum's life

Elliot was delivered at 28 weeks after his mother, Sadie Exley, 24, was brought to the hospital on Saturday, December 4, with a blood clot on the brain.

The unborn child of a young pregnant lady who died unexpectedly was spared from the womb after his mother had a brain haemorrhage. Elliot was delivered at 28 weeks after his mother, Sadie Exley, 24, was brought to the hospital on Saturday, December 4, with a blood clot on the brain. Friends and family of the beloved B&M employee from Batley, West Yorkshire, were distraught when doctors declared her brain dead in hospital. Doctors claimed there was nothing they could do to save the woman, who was expecting her second child, but they banded together to save her unborn kid, who wasn't due until February of next year.

Robert Bale, deputy store manager at B&M in Batley, where Sadie worked, informed the media that she was pregnant and had a blood clot in her lung that travelled to her brain, causing a brain haemorrhage. She was transported to the hospital and proclaimed brain dead. Sadie was 28 weeks pregnant at the time, but she was able to birth a baby boy, who weighed two pounds and is struggling for his life.

Sadie, who was already a mother to three-year-old Harper Rose, had been "on track" for a promotion after joining the B&M shop in Batley during the inaugural recruiting drive in February this year, only a month after the store opened. According to Robert, she was a well-liked member of the team, and her death was "extremely upsetting" to many of her coworkers.

Also Read | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome healthy baby girl

In Sadie's memory, Robert has set up a GoFundMe page where individuals who her tale has moved may contribute to a "nest egg" for her two young children. Donations have totalled £2,000 since it was established on Tuesday, December 14.

Also Read | Watch: Parrot plays peekaboo with baby birds; video goes viral