    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome healthy baby girl
    London, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 7:16 PM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie became proud parents to a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital on Thursday morning, while they have been at 10 Downing Street in London.

    In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

    The baby is the couple’s second child together, following the birth of their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson - now 19 months old - in April 2020.

    The baby is the 57-year-old Prime Minister's seventh child, after Wilfred Johnson was born to the couple in April last year.

    Also read: Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

    Carrie has referred to her as her “rainbow baby” - a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neo-natal death. The couple moved into 10 Downing St. together when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019, becoming the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence.

    Johnson tied the knot with 33-year-old Carrie Johnson, previously Carrie Symonds, at a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May this year. It was Johnson's third marriage, after a divorce from Indian-origin ex-wife Marina Wheeler with whom he has four children - Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore and a daughter resulting from an affair with arts consultant Helen MacIntyre.

    The name of the couple's newborn daughter was not immediately released.

    After the couple named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, Carrie Johnson, an environmental activist and former official in Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, said that the name Wilfred came from the prime minister's grandfather and Lawrie from her own grandfather. Nicholas was inspired by the names of two doctors, both called Nick, who treated Johnson when he was sick in hospital with Covid-19 that year, she said as reported by nbcnews.com. 

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 7:20 PM IST
