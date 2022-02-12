  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Governor Dhankhar prorogues Assembly from February 12

    In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 12, amid a tussle with the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    West Bengal Governor Dhankhar prorogues Assembly from February 12-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued (discontinue a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it) the State Legislative Assembly with effect from Saturday.

    In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 12, amid a tussle with the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,” Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

    More details to follow. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC raps UP govt, Withdraw recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors or we will quash it-dnm

    SC raps UP govt, ‘Withdraw recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors or we will quash it’

    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, comments on internal issues not welcomed-dnm

    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, ‘comments on internal issues not welcomed’

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

    Karnataka hijab row: Higher education universities and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Higher education universities and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16

    Explained Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation-ycb

    Explained: Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation

    Recent Stories

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine-dnm

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction Ashwin's CSK return wish squashed by Rajasthan Royals

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ashwin's CSK return wish squashed by Rajasthan Royals

    SC raps UP govt, Withdraw recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors or we will quash it-dnm

    SC raps UP govt, ‘Withdraw recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors or we will quash it’

    Hollywood Meet Wolf Webster Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott newly born baby boy drb

    Meet Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newly born baby boy

    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, comments on internal issues not welcomed-dnm

    India sharply criticises US over Karnataka hijab row, ‘comments on internal issues not welcomed’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon