West Bengal Governor Dhankhar prorogues Assembly from February 12

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 12, amid a tussle with the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued (discontinue a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it) the State Legislative Assembly with effect from Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 12, amid a tussle with the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,” Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

More details to follow.

