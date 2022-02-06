West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, half-day holiday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while expressing her condolences, wrote on Twitter, “I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was.”

The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced to play songs of Bharat Ratna awardee at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while expressing her condolences, wrote on Twitter, “I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was.”

She added, “Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music.”

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to the legend. “Anguished at the passing of Bharat Ratna all-time greatest Lata Mangeshkar. The void she leaves is difficult to fill. Generations will ever remember the legend of culture for her immortalised melodious voice that would ever mesmerise people,” he tweeted.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Her last rites will be performed with full state honours on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer was taken from the hospital at 12.30 pm to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains was kept at home till 3 pm.