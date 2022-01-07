We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

In a tone of rebuke, CM Mamata Banerjee also complained to the PM that the Governor often interferes in the Bengal government’s decisions despite following the Centre’s directions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday after the inauguration of the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she had already inaugurated it way before.

“The Prime Minister is virtually inaugurating this project. But let me inform the PM that we inaugurated it way before as this institute is associated with the state government as well,” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Friday. “The PM will be happy to know that the state is funding 25% of the project. We also gave the land for the campus of the cancer hospital,” she said.

However, she thanked the PM for inaugurating the campus and dedicating it to the people of India.

In a tone of rebuke, CM Mamata Banerjee also complained to the PM that the Governor often interferes in the Bengal government's decisions despite following the Centre's directions.

“The state government has also signed an MoU with Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai. We have set up a 300-bed facility for paediatric patients,” she added.

“We have ensured through our works that our country won't get a bad reputation. We have started various schemes like Swasthya Sathi and have started dialysis centres. People are also getting 40% concession on medicines,” she said.

She added that vaccination in the state was on track and sought more vaccine doses from the Centre. “Vaccine wastage is zero in Bengal,” CM Mamata Banerjee stated.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “Today we have taken another step while strengthening the national resolve to provide quality health facilities to every citizen of the country. This second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has brought great convenience to many citizens of West Bengal.”

Talking about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi said, “India has reached a historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccines today. Out of the entire eligible population, over 90 percent of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15 and 18 have been given a dose.”