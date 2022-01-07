  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    In a tone of rebuke, CM Mamata Banerjee also complained to the PM that the Governor often interferes in the Bengal government’s decisions despite following the Centre’s directions.

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday after the inauguration of the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she had already inaugurated it way before.

    “The Prime Minister is virtually inaugurating this project. But let me inform the PM that we inaugurated it way before as this institute is associated with the state government as well,” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Friday. “The PM will be happy to know that the state is funding 25% of the project. We also gave the land for the campus of the cancer hospital,” she said.

    However, she thanked the PM for inaugurating the campus and dedicating it to the people of India.

    In a tone of rebuke, CM Mamata Banerjee also complained to the PM that the Governor often interferes in the Bengal government’s decisions despite following the Centre’s directions.

    “The state government has also signed an MoU with Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai. We have set up a 300-bed facility for paediatric patients,” she added.

    Also read: India crosses 150-crore COVID vaccination mark: PM Modi at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration

    “We have ensured through our works that our country won't get a bad reputation. We have started various schemes like Swasthya Sathi and have started dialysis centres. People are also getting 40% concession on medicines,” she said.

    She added that vaccination in the state was on track and sought more vaccine doses from the Centre. “Vaccine wastage is zero in Bengal,” CM Mamata Banerjee stated.

    Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “Today we have taken another step while strengthening the national resolve to provide quality health facilities to every citizen of the country. This second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has brought great convenience to many citizens of West Bengal.”

    Talking about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi said, “India has reached a historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccines today. Out of the entire eligible population, over 90 percent of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15 and 18 have been given a dose.” 

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    PM Modi inaugurates second campus of Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute-dnm

    India crosses 150-crore COVID vaccination mark: PM Modi at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute inauguration

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated-dnm

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    tennis australian open 2022 inside novak djokovic 104 dollar a night park hotel hell melbourne amid deportation row

    Australian Open 2022: Inside Novak Djokovic's $104-a-night 'hotel hell' amid deportation row

    Apple AR VR headset to hit stores in 2022 Read details gcw

    Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia; here's how netizens reacted-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon