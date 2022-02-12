Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is ‘govt of family, by family, for family’, PM Modi

Addressing the Rudrapur rally on the last day of campaigning in Uttarakhand, Modi said the BJP government carried out development works in the state and served the needy during the Covid pandemic.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of spreading rumours about Covid vaccines, saying the party did it for politics because it thought it would not have anything to speak against the government if things got back on track.

He also charged the party with abusing the country’s first CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat and asked people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to it for this “insult” in the February 14 polls, PTI reported.

“Congress created fear in the minds of people about vaccines; it also abused the first CDS Bipin Rawat. Will you tolerate this insult,” he said.

“We did not let a single poor person go to sleep on an empty stomach during the pandemic. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Uttarakhand,” PM Modi said, citing the big road, rail, air and ropeway connectivity underway in the state.

PM Modi further slammed the dynasty politics of Congress and said that the mantra of dynastic parties is government of the family, by the family, and for the family.

“Across the world, a democratic Govt is defined as Govt of the people, by the people, and for the people. The dynastic parties of our country have changed this essence of democracy. Their mantra is: Government of the family, by the family, and for the family,” PM Modi said in Kannauj.

"Our government provided support to the poor during Covid-19 via free rations and several other schemes.