  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

    The project involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.
     

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Balrampur, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur built at a cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore. The key water project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers in eastern UP This is one of the major initiatives ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    The project involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region. The Prime Minister reviewed the Saryu Nahar National Project ahead of the inaugural event, even as a massive number of people gathered to participate.

    “Whenever we'll speak of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the contribution of Maharaja Pateshwari Prasad Singh Saheb of Balrampur princely state (erstwhile) will be mentioned. People in Balrampur are connoisseurs, they gave 2 Bharat Ratna in the form of Nanaji Deshmukh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” PM Modi said addressing the gathering at Balrampur.

     

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan-dnm

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end-dnm

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified-dnm

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified

    Exclusive West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaks to Asianet Newsable

    West Bengal Police Vs BSF: 'Very, very dangerous move by Mamata'

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Anfield awaits former Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's emotional return

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal with aim to expand to South Asian countries gcw

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal from Gujarat with aim to expand to South Asian countries

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu RCB

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan-dnm

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    Recent Videos

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon