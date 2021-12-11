Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

The project involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur built at a cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore. The key water project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers in eastern UP This is one of the major initiatives ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The project involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region. The Prime Minister reviewed the Saryu Nahar National Project ahead of the inaugural event, even as a massive number of people gathered to participate.

“Whenever we'll speak of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the contribution of Maharaja Pateshwari Prasad Singh Saheb of Balrampur princely state (erstwhile) will be mentioned. People in Balrampur are connoisseurs, they gave 2 Bharat Ratna in the form of Nanaji Deshmukh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” PM Modi said addressing the gathering at Balrampur.