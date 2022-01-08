UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that would be held in 7 phases for 403 seats. Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 will be held in 7 phases from February 10, 2022 to March 7, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

According to EC's announcement, the first phase will be held on February 10, the second phase will be held on February 14, third phase on February 20, fourth phase on February 23, fifth phase on February 27, sixth phase on March 3 and the final phase on March 7.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 results will be announced on March 10, 2022.

Phase I polling:

Date of notification: January 14, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: January 24, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: January 27, 2022

Polling date: February 10, 2022

Phase II polling:

Date of notification: January 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Polling date: February 14, 2022

Phase III polling:

Date of notification: January 25, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: February 2, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: February 4, 2022

Polling date: February 20, 2022

Phase IV polling:

Date of notification: January 27, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: February 4, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: February 7, 2022

Polling date: February 23, 2022

Phase V polling:

Date of notification: February 1, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: February 9, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022

Polling date: February 27, 2022

Phase VI polling:

Date of notification: February 4, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: February 14, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: February 16, 2022

Polling date: March 3, 2022

Phase VII polling:

Date of notification: February 10, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: February 18, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: February 21, 2022

Polling date: March 7, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.