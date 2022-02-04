UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

The Baraut Kotwali police of Baghpat registered a case against Jaiveer Singh Tomar after SP-RLD alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary conducted an election roadshow in support of Tomar, which saw a crowd of about 1600 people who violated the Covid guidelines and the model code of conduct.

Despite the Election Commission (EC) ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till February 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance candidate Jaiveer Singh Tomar and 13 others were booked on charges of violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols.

The Baraut Kotwali police of Baghpat registered a case against Jaiveer Singh Tomar after SP-RLD alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary conducted an election roadshow in support of Tomar, which saw a crowd of about 1600 people who violated the Covid guidelines and the model code of conduct. Jaiveer Tomar is the alliance candidate from Baraut Assembly seat.

During the roadshow, a huge crowd gathered outside the RLD party office of Baraut Kotwali area to welcome the leaders and the SP-RLD workers and supporters campaigned fiercely, played drums fiercely, danced to the songs of RLD Aayi Re.

Both SP and RLD have not tasted success in Assembly elections for the last one decade in the city.

With nine Assembly seats of Agra district going to polls in the first phase of UP assembly elections on February 10, Akhilesh and Jayant will, besides campaigning in Agra, hold a press conference at here. Both are the leaders are scheduled to hold campaigns and address meetings in various assembly constituencies of the district.

In last Assembly elections – 2017 – the SP and RLD were not able to win any of the nine assembly seats in the district. Even in 2012 assembly elections, when Samajwadi Party performed exceedingly well in Uttar Pradesh and formed a full majority government, it was only Bah assembly seat which went to SP and that too was held as a personal achievement of Raja Aridaman Singh from the royal Bhadawar family.

