  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    The Baraut Kotwali police of Baghpat registered a case against Jaiveer Singh Tomar after SP-RLD alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary conducted an election roadshow in support of Tomar, which saw a crowd of about 1600 people who violated the Covid guidelines and the model code of conduct.

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Baraut, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite the Election Commission (EC) ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till February 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance candidate Jaiveer Singh Tomar and 13 others were booked on charges of violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols.

    The Baraut Kotwali police of Baghpat registered a case against Jaiveer Singh Tomar after SP-RLD alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary conducted an election roadshow in support of Tomar, which saw a crowd of about 1600 people who violated the Covid guidelines and the model code of conduct. Jaiveer Tomar is the alliance candidate from Baraut Assembly seat.

    During the roadshow, a huge crowd gathered outside the RLD party office of Baraut Kotwali area to welcome the leaders and the SP-RLD workers and supporters campaigned fiercely, played drums fiercely, danced to the songs of RLD Aayi Re.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur in Amit Shah's presence on Friday

    Both SP and RLD have not tasted success in Assembly elections for the last one decade in the city.

    With nine Assembly seats of Agra district going to polls in the first phase of UP assembly elections on February 10, Akhilesh and Jayant will, besides campaigning in Agra, hold a press conference at here. Both are the leaders are scheduled to hold campaigns and address meetings in various assembly constituencies of the district.

    In last Assembly elections – 2017 – the SP and RLD were not able to win any of the nine assembly seats in the district. Even in 2012 assembly elections, when Samajwadi Party performed exceedingly well in Uttar Pradesh and formed a full majority government, it was only Bah assembly seat which went to SP and that too was held as a personal achievement of Raja Aridaman Singh from the royal Bhadawar family.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, slam Beijing's political victory lap

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

    Centre provides Z category security to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi day after firing incident-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6 8 weeks gcw

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6-8 weeks

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    Recent Stories

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions gyms schools to reopen with conditions gcw

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of 300 paar gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of '300 paar'

    Football At Cristiano Ronaldo's age, Lionel Messi will find it tough to maintain goal-scoring level, claims Robert Lewandowski

    At Ronaldo's age, Messi will find it tough to maintain goal-scoring level, claims Lewandowski

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon