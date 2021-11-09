UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'

Experimenting with innovative means of political branding ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Samajwadi Party launched its party’s perfume -- 'Samajwadi Attar' bottled in red and green glass. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Samajwadi perfume’, the party ‘s ‘scent of socialism’ made out of 22 natural scents.

And what does it smell like? According to Jain, “when people use it, they will smell socialism in it". But that’s not all. Jain said during the launch that the “perfume will end hate in 2022". Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year, as major political parties in the state rev up their campaigns.

The bottle of Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘personalised’ perfume was also seen lying on the table placed in front of the party chief during a press conference held today. The perfume box comes with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, with the party’s symbols and colours on it. The stained-glass bottle of the perfume is in red and green, with Samajwadi Party written on it. It also bears the party’s cycle symbol. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain’s personal phone number is also provided at the back of the box.

Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party in the year 2016 had similarly launched four perfumes to mark four years in power. The four special-edition Samajwadi perfumes symbolised four icons in UP —Benaras ghat (Varanasi), Kannauj, Taj Mahal, and Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. It was a limited-edition perfume, restricted for use and distribution by the Chief Minister.

The Samajwadi Party kicked off its campaign in the state with a ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Kanpur on October 12. Reminiscing about his experience in alliance politics, former Chief Minister Yadav had asserted that the SP will not have any tie-up with “bigger parties”. “I don’t think SP will have any alliance with Congress or BSP.” He also said the ruling “BJP knows SP is the real challenge” and therefore it is trying to create false perception about Congress increasing strength in Uttar Pradesh.