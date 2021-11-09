  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'

    Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party in the year 2016 had similarly launched four perfumes to mark four years in power.

    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 3:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Experimenting with innovative means of political branding ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Samajwadi Party launched its party’s perfume -- 'Samajwadi Attar' bottled in red and green glass. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Samajwadi perfume’, the party ‘s ‘scent of socialism’ made out of 22 natural scents.

    And what does it smell like? According to Jain, “when people use it, they will smell socialism in it". But that’s not all. Jain said during the launch that the “perfume will end hate in 2022". Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year, as major political parties in the state rev up their campaigns.

    The bottle of Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘personalised’ perfume was also seen lying on the table placed in front of the party chief during a press conference held today. The perfume box comes with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, with the party’s symbols and colours on it. The stained-glass bottle of the perfume is in red and green, with Samajwadi Party written on it. It also bears the party’s cycle symbol. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain’s personal phone number is also provided at the back of the box.

    Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party in the year 2016 had similarly launched four perfumes to mark four years in power. The four special-edition Samajwadi perfumes symbolised four icons in UP —Benaras ghat (Varanasi), Kannauj, Taj Mahal, and Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. It was a limited-edition perfume, restricted for use and distribution by the Chief Minister.

    The Samajwadi Party kicked off its campaign in the state with a ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Kanpur on October 12. Reminiscing about his experience in alliance politics, former Chief Minister Yadav had asserted that the SP will not have any tie-up with “bigger parties”. “I don’t think SP will have any alliance with Congress or BSP.” He also said the ruling “BJP knows SP is the real challenge” and therefore it is trying to create false perception about Congress increasing strength in Uttar Pradesh.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 gcw

    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik to drop hydrogen bomb on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis links with underworld gcw

    Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five-dnm

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik dealings underworld people convicted in 93 Mumbai bomb blasts case Fadnavis gcw

    Nawab Malik has dealings with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case, alleges Fadnavis

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is, Harshal Patel earns maiden national call-up-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 gcw

    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    Video Icon
    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs gcw

    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs

    Video Icon
    Chhath puja: Bhojpuri Actress Trisha Kar Madhu trolled for performing ritual; check out

    Chhath puja: Bhojpuri Actress Trisha Kar Madhu trolled for performing ritual; check out

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon