Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called for a meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination progress with the state's ministers and union territories. The Centre stressed the strict protocol to follow to understand the rising numbers. The Health Ministry underlined that tests, tracks, treat and vaccination for the states and UT's as the primary mantra to fight the pandemic.



The Ministry instructed the states and UT's to utilize the funds provided under Phase-II of the emergency Covid-19 Response Package (ECRP). Along with other infrastructure needs were discussed.



The Union Health Ministry with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, held a series of webinars, with state-level Centers of excellence medical colleges and hospitals. Another series of webinars to be held with the district-level public & private Covid facilities on numerous factors.



To date, Omicron overtakes the Delta variant, increasing the number of cases across the globe. India reported 27,553 new cases in the last 24 hours with a 22 per cent rise. The total Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 3,48,89,132. The positivity rate is currently at 2.55 per cent. The country registered 284 deaths, the total fatality rate is 4.81,770.



With rising cases, experts have already warned of the third wave of infection in the country. The total vaccination doses are 25,75,225, covering 145.44 crores as per provisional reports.