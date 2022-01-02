  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

    Health Ministry instructed the states and UT's to utilize the funds provided under Phase-II of the emergency Covid-19 Response Package (ECRP)

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called for a meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination progress with the state's ministers and union territories. The Centre stressed the strict protocol to follow to understand the rising numbers. The Health Ministry underlined that tests, tracks, treat and vaccination for the states and UT's as the primary mantra to fight the pandemic.

    The Ministry instructed the states and UT's to utilize the funds provided under Phase-II of the emergency Covid-19 Response Package (ECRP). Along with other infrastructure needs were discussed.

    The Union Health Ministry with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, held a series of webinars, with state-level Centers of excellence medical colleges and hospitals. Another series of webinars to be held with the district-level public & private Covid facilities on numerous factors.

    To date, Omicron overtakes the Delta variant, increasing the number of cases across the globe. India reported 27,553 new cases in the last 24 hours with a 22 per cent rise. The total Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 3,48,89,132. The positivity rate is currently at 2.55 per cent. The country registered 284 deaths, the total fatality rate is 4.81,770.

    With rising cases, experts have already warned of the third wave of infection in the country. The total vaccination doses are 25,75,225, covering 145.44 crores as per provisional reports.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vaccination programme one of world's most successful, Centre rubbishes media reports-dnm

    ‘India’s vaccination programme one of world's most successful’, Centre rubbishes media reports

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province, 22 injured - ADT

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province, 22 injured

    1 woman MP part of 31-member panel to examine raise legal age of marriage bill - ADT

    1 woman MP part of 31-member panel to examine raise legal age of marriage bill

    PM Modi keeps up his promise, receives gift from Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut-dnm

    PM Modi keeps up his promise, receives gift from Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut

    Connect with us before January 7: SC panel tells Pegasus victims - ADT

    Connect with us before January 7: SC panel tells Pegasus victims

    Recent Stories

    India vaccination programme one of world's most successful, Centre rubbishes media reports-dnm

    ‘India’s vaccination programme one of world's most successful’, Centre rubbishes media reports

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province, 22 injured - ADT

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province, 22 injured

    1 woman MP part of 31-member panel to examine raise legal age of marriage bill - ADT

    1 woman MP part of 31-member panel to examine raise legal age of marriage bill

    PM Modi keeps up his promise, receives gift from Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut-dnm

    PM Modi keeps up his promise, receives gift from Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut

    Watch 4-year-old's nightmare captured on cam; pack of dogs chase, maul, bite girl in Bhopal-dnm

    Watch: 4-year-old’s nightmare captured on cam; pack of dogs chase, maul, bite girl in Bhopal

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon