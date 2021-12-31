Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has formally announced that the strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling has been called off.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Sahajanand Prasad Singh informed that Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured him that NEET-PG counselling will start before January 6, 2022, on Friday.

Following the press release, "Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th January 2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of COVID-19 but all precautions should be taken by the people."

The statement further reads, "IMA has expressed its anguish on police action on a peaceful demand of doctors for the right cause."

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has formally announced that the strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling has been called off. The judgment came after a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner, the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, doctors demanded government action on NEET-PG 2021 counselling and called for the suspension of all services including emergency services across the country from December 29, following which the union minister held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of the FORDA representatives.

The nationwide protest was called off by all the doctor's associations unitedly.

