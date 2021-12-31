  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022

    The meeting is significant as it comes days ahead of Sitharaman introducing the much-awaited Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 2:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council 46th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is underway in New Delhi on Friday.

    The meeting is significant as it comes days ahead of Sitharaman introducing the much-awaited Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. Sitharaman has been holding a series of pre-budget consultations with stakeholders ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

    According to the official statement, Union Ministers of the State of finance department Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad are present at the GST Council meeting. Also, finance ministers of all states, and Union territories are attending the meet along with senior government officials.

    The Finance Ministry tweeted, "FM Smt @nsitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MoS for Finance @mppchaudharyand @DrBhagwatKarad, besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government and States."

    On February 1, 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23. This budget session will be the fourth budget led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-NDA government in its second tenure. The 2021-22 budget, presented on February 1 this year, was the first to be presented orally due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

    Sitharaman chaired pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of the states and UT's in New Delhi this week, which was followed by the aforementioned union ministers of the state for finance, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers, and other ministers and senior officers from the states and UT's and the Central government.

    The official release stated, the Union finance secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting. Most of the participants thanked the union finance minister for financially supporting the states and UT's during the worst months of the pandemic. Also, help with suggestions. The finance ministry thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions and assured them to examine each of the proposals. 

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter - ADT

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani-dnm

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2-dnm

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2

    Punjab Election 2022: In a fresh jolt to Congress, Lalli Majithia quits as Pungrain chairperson-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: In a fresh jolt to Congress, Lalli Majithia quits as Pungrain chairperson

    Resident doctors in Delhi call off strike over manhandling of doctors by police, to resume services - ADT

    Resident doctors in Delhi call off strike over manhandling of doctors by police, to resume services

    Recent Stories

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter - ADT

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani-dnm

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    Round up 2021 yearend PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Year's eve

    Round-up 2021: PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Year's eve

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon