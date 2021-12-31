Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022

The meeting is significant as it comes days ahead of Sitharaman introducing the much-awaited Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1

The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council 46th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is underway in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting is significant as it comes days ahead of Sitharaman introducing the much-awaited Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. Sitharaman has been holding a series of pre-budget consultations with stakeholders ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

According to the official statement, Union Ministers of the State of finance department Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad are present at the GST Council meeting. Also, finance ministers of all states, and Union territories are attending the meet along with senior government officials.

The Finance Ministry tweeted, "FM Smt @nsitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MoS for Finance @mppchaudharyand @DrBhagwatKarad, besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government and States."

On February 1, 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23. This budget session will be the fourth budget led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-NDA government in its second tenure. The 2021-22 budget, presented on February 1 this year, was the first to be presented orally due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Sitharaman chaired pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of the states and UT's in New Delhi this week, which was followed by the aforementioned union ministers of the state for finance, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers, and other ministers and senior officers from the states and UT's and the Central government.

The official release stated, the Union finance secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting. Most of the participants thanked the union finance minister for financially supporting the states and UT's during the worst months of the pandemic. Also, help with suggestions. The finance ministry thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions and assured them to examine each of the proposals.